'Avengers: Endgame' footage leaks, directors urge fans not to play spoilsport

The pirated footage of Marvel's 'Avengers
Ahead of the film's release, a trove of spoilers, including heavy video clips and screenshots, were leaked on social media and caused the directors, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, to speak out about the issue and alert the fans about the spoilers, reports E! Online.
"This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises," the Russo brothers stated in their joint statement, shared on Twitter
"Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga," they added.
They urged Marvel fans and viewers to not spoil the film for others before its release on April 26.
"When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you," the statement read.
Soon after the statement was shared by the directors, many of the official Marvel superhero Twitter accounts, including Captain America, Black Panther and Captain Marvel also shared the statement, adding '#DontSpoilTheEndgame'.
It seems like the message was well received by the fans, as the hashtag is now trending on social media.
