'Aye Khuda' hitmaker unveils new single

Tarey, known for singing Bollywood songs like "Tose naina lage" and "Aye Khuda", has come out with a new single based on unrequeted love.

The song, titled "Mainu pehchane", has been composed and sung by The lyrics were originally written by and its poetry adaptation has been done by

"Mainu Pehchane is a romantic song with a Punjabi touch.

"The song is about one-sided love. It is not a sad song. I believe that everyone falls in love and even if that love is not reciprocated, it is still the best feeling. The only important thing is to fall in love," said in a statement.

"So even though the song is about one-sided love, it is a very happy romantic song because the most important thing is to fall in love," he added.

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)