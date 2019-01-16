'Aye Khuda' hitmaker unveils new single

-
ALSO READ
Kshitij Tarey, Sayeed Quadri join hands for track
Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
'Bulleya' singer unveils his first indie single
Finding right combination of good script, good people a rarity: Arshad Warsi (Lead, correcting para 2)
Teenaged Kshitij best Indian at Asia-Pacific Amateurs
-
Singer Kshitij Tarey, known for singing Bollywood songs like "Tose naina lage" and "Aye Khuda", has come out with a new single based on unrequeted love.
The song, titled "Mainu kaun pehchane", has been composed and sung by Kshitij. The lyrics were originally written by Baba Bulleh Shah and its poetry adaptation has been done by Suhail Warsi.
"Mainu Kaun Pehchane is a romantic song with a Punjabi touch.
"The song is about one-sided love. It is not a sad song. I believe that everyone falls in love and even if that love is not reciprocated, it is still the best feeling. The only important thing is to fall in love," Kshitij said in a statement.
"So even though the song is about one-sided love, it is a very happy romantic song because the most important thing is to fall in love," he added.
--IANS
nn/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU