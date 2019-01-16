Honoured to bring story of Maharaja Chhatrasal on screen: Actor Jitin Gulati

Jitin says he is honoured to portray medieval Indian warrior Maharaja in a show titled "Chhatrasal", the maiden production venture of Abhuday Grover.

Jitin said: "Apart from it being a great opportunity, it is my absolute honour to bring to screen the legend, Maharaja "

Grover announced the here earlier this week in the presence of Jitin and

Maharaja was a medieval Indian warrior of 16th century from the Bundela clan, who fought against the Mughal Aurangzeb, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna State.

Grover said: "I always wanted to venture into the digital space and with 'Chhatrasal', my dream has come true. I am really excited and thrilled about this debut production venture. I feel blessed to have such an amazing ensemble cast and crew and I am so looking forward for the show to come out this year."

"Chhatrasal" also features Ashutosh Rana as along with Manish Wadhwa, Manmohan Tiwari, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and child in important roles.

Chaturvedi said: "It is an exciting phase for all of us to venture into digital production. Directing something like 'Chhatrasal' is an absolute honour. I am sure that this show will definitely change the dynamics of historical shows on web."

The show is co-directed by Chaturvedi and Bhupesh Sharma. It is produced under the banner of Resonance Digital.

