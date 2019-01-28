Ayodhya case should be heard soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Prasad on Monday said the case that has been pending for almost 70 years, should be heard soon as the people of the country expect the construction of a grand Ram temple where the once stood.

Speaking to the media here, Prasad said: "The case has been pending for the last 70 years. The order was in favour of the temple (in 2010), but then it is on hold in the now. This matter should be cleared soon."

He said that even Prime and have said that the matter should be resolved under a Constitutional ambit.

The said many people complain that many issues, including those relating to Sabarimala and adultery are heard expeditiously.

"But the people feel that the Ram temple matter should also be heard soon without any further delay," Prasad said, adding, "We all respect the Supreme Court, we have our faith in the judiciary."

His remarks came after reports that the case would not be heard on January 29 as scheduled due to the non-availability of one of the judges of the five-member constitutional bench.

--IANS

aks/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)