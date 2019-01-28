Barring journalists from R-Day event attack on press freedom: Guild

The of India on Monday condemned the way some journalists were stopped from entering the Sher-i- stadium in during the function, calling it "shocking" and a "state-sponsored" attack on press freedom.

"The condemns the arbitrary manner in which several senior journalists of were denied entry into the stadium in to cover the function on January 26.

"It is shocking that many of them were stopped from entering the stadium to perform their professional duty in spite of their possessing entry passes issued by the state government's Information Department," it said in a statement.

The Guild demanded an inquiry into the incident and termed the lapse "an unprecedented state-sponsored attack on press freedom".

"It (Guild) also seeks an assurance from the government that such reprehensible acts would not be repeated. If necessary, a fool-proof and non-discriminatory system of issuing entry passes to journalists to help them perform their professional duty in high-security areas must be introduced at the earliest," the statement read.

The incident was decried by many journalists in who took to the streets later carrying placards that read "Journalism is not a crime".

--IANS

vn/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)