JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

'Godzilla' films are filled with metaphors: Dougherty

Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing

Business Standard

Bangladesh denies stopping visas to Pakistanis

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Bangladesh had not stopped issuing visas to Pakistan nationals as was claimed by some media reports, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said here on Tuesday.

"We have not stopped visas to anyone. Some individuals may not get the visa, but that happens across the world," bdnews24 quoted the Minister as saying.

On Monday, the media reports claimed Bangladesh had stopped issuing visas to Pakistan nationals.

A source told bdnews24.com the issuance of visa had become difficult in Islamabad over the last one week because of shortage of officers. But the Bangladesh mission in Karachi has continued to issue visas.

Momen said there was no officer in the consular wing of the Bangladesh mission in Islamabad for long. Pakistan did not grant visa to the newly appointed officer.

"Our High Commissioner assigned the task to another officer. But his visa also expired and Pakistan didn't renew the visa," he said.

Momen, however, could not explain what led to the impasse, but hoped Pakistan would settle the issue. "We are in touch with them."

--IANS

ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements