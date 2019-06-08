Bangladesh opt to bowl against England (TOSS)

won the toss against England and decided to bowl first at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

At the toss, Mortaza said: We will bowl first. This pitch has been under cover for the last two days. We liked to but we are sticking with the same team. Last match was disappointing but hopefully we will bounce back. We have to play at our best to beat team.

Morgan said: I don't think this is a bad toss to lose considering the amount of grass that has come off this wicket. We had a bad day against We played some good against and hopefully we will play good too.

Pitch report by Michael Holding and Sourav Ganguly: It looks bright and sunny. It is a little bit green but not as much as you would think. There won't be a lot of lateral movement off those grassy areas.

Playing XI: Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

