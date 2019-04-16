Bangladesh announce WC squad, Mortaza to lead

on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming slated to be held in England and will be leading the side in the showpiece event while will serve as his deputy.

Middle-order batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who last played for in the Asia Cup last year, has made a comeback for

The selectors have also named pacer Abu Jayed in the squad. Jayed, who is yet to make his debut in ODIs, had impressed with his swing during the Tests in last month.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign against at the Kennington Oval on June 2. Before that, they will play two practice matches against and on May 26 and 28, respectively.

Apart from Bangladesh, New Zealand, and have also announced their squads for the prestigious quadrennial event starting from May 30.

Bangladesh squad for World Cup: (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)