England aim to bounce back against Bangladesh (Preview)

After conceding a narrow defeat to in their last fixture, England will look to bounce back against when the two teams meet at the on Saturday.

England, touted as favourites for the ongoing World Cup, suffered a 14-run loss to at on Monday. While their bowlers went for plenty conceding 348 runs, England batsmen also failed to come out with an attacking performance which has been associated with them over the last two years. It was only and who kept them in the hunt with brilliant centuries that almost sealed the game until their lower order faltered.

However, put the onus of their defeat on their poor fielding. England let down a couple of catches and were sloppy in the field. let down a rather easy catch of Mohammad Hafeez, who played a match-winning knock of 84 from just 62 balls and played a crucial role in reaching around the 350-run mark.

On the other hand, failed to replicate their performance with which they had come out against in their tournament opener and lost a nervy battle to in their last fixture.

Their bowlers have been able to put up a fine performance in both their outings. However, against New Zealand, their batsmen couldn't convert their starts and failed to take their team to a significant total.

Going into Saturday's game, will expect his openers and the middle-order batsmen to shoulder some responsibility alongside Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in prime form and set a decent total against the famed England batting line-up which is capable of posting as well as chasing any given target.

Squads -- England: (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes,

Bangladesh: (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

--IANS

aak/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)