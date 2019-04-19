Banks Board Bureau lists 75 bankers for PSB leadership roles

The (BBB) has identified 75 senior officials of state-run banks for leadership roles across public sector banks (PSB).

In its latest activity report, the Bureau has also sought autonomy for the PSBs to decide on their organisational structure.

The BBB has shortlisted the selected officials from an original list of around 450 people, according to the Bureau's activity report for October 2018-March 2019.

"From a pool of 450 senior management personnel across nationalised banks, an inaugural batch of around 75 personnel has been identified this year. They are presently undergoing deeper assessments after which Individual Development Plans will be generated," it said.

The Bureau said that it would identify a globally-ranked Indian institution where the selected personnel will undergo an intensive leadership development journey every year.

On banks' autonomy, the BBB recommended: "Empower nationalised banks by giving complete autonomy to Boards to decide the organization structure."

The activity report further observed that the Bureau currently makes available to each PSB, on a quarterly basis, its Relative Performance Rating (RPR) based on various Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to encourage a culture of discerning operating performance as well as business strategy.

"Other performance parameters including benchmarking with the private sector competitors as well as the results of capital assessment, namely, common equity capital projections, are also made available," it said.

It also asked the government to revamp the credit governance architecture in nationalised banks to reinforce efforts to minimise credit costs and enhance efficiency of credit allocation.

