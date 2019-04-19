Ratan Tata pays courtesy visit to RSS chief

-
ALSO READ
RSS chief on 4-day visit to Dehradun beginning Tuesday
Anti-national forces working towards destroying peace of India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Anti-national forces are working to destroy peace, claims RSS Chief
Bhagwat pitches for Ram temple in Ayodhya
70th Republic Day: RSS chief hoists Tricolour in Kanpur in UP
-
For the second time in over two years, renowned industrialist Ratan N. Tata called on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters, sources said here.
The meeting on Wednesday was described as a "courtesy" call by the 81-year old Tata. This was his second visit to the RSS headquarters since December 28, 2016.
However, on August 24, 2018, the duo shared the dais in Mumbai for the birth centenary celebrations of the late RSS leader Narayan Hari, alias 'Nana' Palkar, organized by an NGO, the Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti.
At that time, Bhagwat had lauded Tata and his Group companies for their focus on utilizing their wealth for betterment of society instead of creating personal wealth.
--IANS
qn/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU