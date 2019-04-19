JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

400 kg polythene bags seized in Gurugram

Business Standard

Ratan Tata pays courtesy visit to RSS chief

IANS  |  Nagpur (Maharashtra) 

For the second time in over two years, renowned industrialist Ratan N. Tata called on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters, sources said here.

The meeting on Wednesday was described as a "courtesy" call by the 81-year old Tata. This was his second visit to the RSS headquarters since December 28, 2016.

However, on August 24, 2018, the duo shared the dais in Mumbai for the birth centenary celebrations of the late RSS leader Narayan Hari, alias 'Nana' Palkar, organized by an NGO, the Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti.

At that time, Bhagwat had lauded Tata and his Group companies for their focus on utilizing their wealth for betterment of society instead of creating personal wealth.

--IANS

qn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU