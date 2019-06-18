Barkha Bisht excited about her first historical show

Sengupta, who has been roped in to play Tarini in the ongoing TV show " Maurya", says she is excited to experience the historical genre for the first time.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary's historical series, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, took a five-year leap into the future recently. will be seen playing the role of Dhananand's (Sourabh Raaj Jain) long lost love interest in the show, read a statement.

"I am very excited to be a part of ' Maurya' as it will be my first historical show. I know Siddharth for a very long time and he is doing some great work, especially in the historical and mythological space. I never got a chance to work with him.

"When I got this opportunity to play the role of Tarini who is a love interest of Dhananand, I was quite enthralled. The complexity of my character attracted me, and it is one of the main reasons I opted for the show," said.

The is known for her performance in TV shows like "Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam" and "Doli Saja Ke". She was also a part of movies like "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" and "PM Narendra Modi".

