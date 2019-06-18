Avoid indecent representation of kids on TV: Ministry

The has advised private satellite channels to represent children appropriately in dance-based reality shows.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the Ministry noted that several dance based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment.

"These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate. Such acts may also have distressing impact on children, impacting them at a young and impressionable age," a ministry release said.

"The Ministry has accordingly issued an Advisory to all private channels to avoid showing children in indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes. The channels have been further advised to exercise maximum restraint, sensitivity and caution while showing such reality shows and programmes," the release added.

All private Channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed. As per the rules, no programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children, and further that programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence, the advisory read.

