Barty, Keys through to French Open quarters

Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty on Monday defeated Katerina Siniakova and Sofia Kenin respectively to progress to the French Open quarterfinals.
Keys made it to the quarterfinals after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Siniakova, and Barty beat Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at the Roland Garros, reports Efe news.
Keys said after her win that she was happy to close it out in two sets. She added: "Playing three sets in such heavy conditions is not much fun."
In the third round, Siniakova had beaten world number one Naomi Osaka, while Kenin claimed a victory over 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.
Keys was a semi-finalist last year in Paris while Barty has become the only Australian to reach the quarterfinals of the first two Grand Slams of the season.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU