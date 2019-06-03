Barty, Keys through to French Open quarters

and on Monday defeated and respectively to progress to quarterfinals.

Keys made it to the quarterfinals after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Siniakova, and Barty beat Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at the Roland Garros, reports news.

Keys said after her win that she was happy to close it out in two sets. She added: "Playing three sets in such heavy conditions is not much fun."

In the third round, Siniakova had beaten world number one Naomi Osaka, while Kenin claimed a victory over 23-time Grand Slam champion

Keys was a semi-finalist last year in while Barty has become the only Australian to reach the quarterfinals of the first two Grand Slams of the season.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)