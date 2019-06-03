Akhil, Florian finish fifth at Paul Ricard

Indias Rabindra and teammate finished fifth in Race 2 at the -- Le Castellet, in the

and Florian were the best placed amongst the Vantage AMR GT4 cars participating in the race late on Sunday night. The ProSport Performance Racing duo who were driving the Vantage AMR GT4, finished fifth completing 25 laps (+28.705 seconds) while S.Knap and A. Udell M driving the M4 won the race.

The second race on Sunday had plenty of action for and his partner as both started the race from fifth and kept their position despite heavy challenges in the field. At the beginning of the one-hour race Rabindra lost some places and after a perfect pit stop Thoma re-joined the race in the 9th position along with 42 other cars. In the final phase, Thoma fought back with remarkable overtaking to finish fifth.

Earlier this weekend, the duo from PROsport Performance clocked an impressive time of 2:12.872 mins and grabbed the fifth position (P5 in class) in the first qualifying round while in the second round of the qualifying sessions, they finished at seventh position (2:13.380) and P6 in class.

The duo also crossed the line and finished fourth in Race 1 at the but a late penalty has put them in P15 overall and P8 in class of the GT European Series. This result has been appealed by the team and the final verdict is awaited.

