Indian athletes pin hope on new Sports Minister Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju's appointment as in the newly re-elected NDA government led by Modi came as a surprise to many. With the Tokyo round the corner, one would have thought that even if didn't continue in the role, the position would go to someone who has a background. Former Gautam and former BCCI chief were the two names discussed as both have a connect.

While has been part of two winning campaigns -- 2007 World T20 and the 2011 50-over -- Thakur has been in charge of the Himachal Pradesh Association apart from working in different BCCI posts over the years. But the man who got the portfolio was Rijiju, of State for Home Affairs between 2014 and 2019.

Speaking to IANS, athletes in the country are hoping that Rijiju continues the good work done by his predecessor. Many have written to the requesting for a meeting so as to put their grievances and demands.

One of them is bronze medal winning Manoj wants a "Sports Bhavan" to be built in the national capital for athletes to stay in when they are in the city.

"I have asked my elder brother to request a meeting with the minister through mail," Manoj said. "Just as how there is a Bhavan for every state in New Delhi, I'd like to see one built for sportspersons. Whenever we have to travel outside the country for a big event, we have to first come to and stay in hotels. I'd like a Sports Bhavan where facilities like good food, swimming pool, weight training equipments and all will be available. I had put this idea to former but nothing happened after that."

Babita Phogat, the two-time CWG gold medallist, hopes that more is done for ensuring athletes get insurance that will help them when they are injured. "More focus needs to be given to the health of athletes," said Babita. "We are prone to and should be getting insurance that will help us with expenses that may be incurred for treatment and recovery."

Additionally, Babita would also like a separate academy to be made for female athletes and more attention to be given on developments at the grassroots level. "That is where athletes come from. If Rijiju focusses on the grassroots and gives better facilities, good athletes will come out," she said.

Two-time medallist Ravi Kumar, on the other hand, would have liked to continue as "It would have been beneficial for all of us as he was well aware of what and how things were working beside knowing about the players personally," he said.

hopes that Rijiju maintains the TOPS scheme and Khelo India, both of which started in Rathore's tenure. "I feel he (Rijiju) will also come with some new plans for further enhancing the sporting atmosphere in the country," he said.

