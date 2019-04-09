Basic facilities mandatory at all poll booths: EC

The (EC) on Tuesday directed all the states and union territories across the country to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations for the convenience of the voters.

The EC, in an official statement to the chief electoral officers, listed the facilities to be provided on the voting day at the polling booths.

"The AMFs to be provided are ramps with an inclination ratio of 1:10 and not more than 1:14; separate toilets for men and women with the provision for sanitation, provision of creche for children accompanying the voters, provision of transport for persons with special needs (PwD voters), drinking water facility, adequate furniture, medical kit, of the polling centre, and help desk," it said.

"A tented shade of 15/15 sq feet, besides proper signage for guidance of the voters about the route/layout of the location of the polling centre, deployment of volunteers from NCC/NSS/Scout and Guides/Chunavi Pathsala for helping PwD and senior citizens, arrangements for queue management with three separate rows for men, women and senior citizen and PwD voters and display of Voter Facilitation Posters at the polling station," it added.

