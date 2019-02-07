Batch of 12,000 blood plasma found contaminated with HIV in China

A batch of over 12,000 human plasma has been found contaminated with in and the government has launched a probe into the latest medical scandal in the country.

A batch of Intravenous immunoglobulin, a product made of human plasma to treat a weak immune system, was tested positive for The drug was manufactured by Shanghai-based company Xinxing Pharmaceutical.

China's (NHC), which launched an investigation into the matter, said experts believe the risk of infection in patients using the drug was very low.

According to Beijing News, a in Chinese, a total of 12,226 50ml bottles of the product were issued and approved by the and drug testing institute under the and Drug

The batches of the product expire in June 2021.

The NHC ordered the suspension the use of the batches of products by the hospitals.

"According to international relevant literature reports, combined with the characteristics of the production process of the drug inactivated virus and the PH value of the product, experts believe that the risk of in patients using the drug is very low," the NHC said in a statement.

This is the third big health scandal hitting since July 2018 when hundreds of children were administered expired vaccines.

This week some 29 children were given wrong vaccines.

