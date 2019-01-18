Woman who got HIV after blood transfusion delivers baby girl

A 24-year-old woman, who contracted at a government hospital allegedly after being transfused contaminated blood, has given birth to a baby girl here.

The woman had a normal delivery Thursday, Government Rajaji Hospital Dr S told PTI, adding that the baby weighed 1.75 kg.

"C-section would have facilitated lesser contact with the mother's But the mother developed labour and the delivery happened quickly," he said.

The low birth weight baby is being treated in the hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit and has been administered medicines for transmission, the said.

A healthy baby weighs between 2.5 kg and 3.5 kg at birth.

screening would be conducted on the 45th day to ascertain whether the child has been infected by the virus, he added.

Last month, the pregnant woman contracted HIV at a government hospital in Sattur in district allegedly after being transfused contaminated supplied by a bank.

Following this, the ordered examination of stocks in the state's blood banks.

It was later found that a 19-year old blood donor's infected blood was transfused to the woman. On learning that she had contracted the virus, he consumed rat poison and died on December 30.

Services of three lab technicians of the attached to the government hospital was terminated.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from opposition parties with the DMK lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, saying it showed how state-run hospitals functioned under the "corrupt government.

