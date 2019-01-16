India women's football team to play friendlies against Hong Kong, Indonesia

In preparation for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, the Indian women's team will be playing two matches each against the senior national teams of Hong Kong and

The 25-member squad will leave Indian shores on January 19 to travel to Hong Kong to play back-to-back friendlies on January 21 and 23 and thereafter will travel to to play matches on January 27 and January 30.

"In our quest to qualify from the Round 2, we have to play against tough teams and both Hong Kong and will provide us with challenges of their own and help in our development," said

"The Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 will be a test and a challenge for all of us and we are preparing to script history and make the nation proud," Rocky added.

The 2020 Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 are slated from April 1-9 with the draw for the same yet to take place.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel Castanha, Poly Koley

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Sumithra Kamaraj, Ranjana Chanu, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjita Devi, Manisha;

Forwards: Roja Devi, Anju Tamang, Ratanbala Devi, Pyari Xaxa, Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya R., Mamta

India's fixtures:

January 21: vs Hong Kong, January 23: vs Hong Kong, January 27: vs Indonesia, January 30: vs Indonesia

