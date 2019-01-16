Federer overpowers Evans in round 2 of Australian Open

JUST IN
IANS  |  Melbourne 

Two-time defending champion Roger Federer overpowered British qualifier Dan Evans in a hard fought game on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The Swiss player, a winner of 20 major singles titles and six-time Australian Open champion, beat his opponent 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3.

"I think I couldn't pull away early in the match," Federer admitted after the game, reports Efe news.

"Always helps if you sneak a quick break. I might have had that midway through the second set but I think he played very well, to his credit ... In the beginning, a bit of the day session, bit of the breeze, and him playing well," he added.

Evans, who had made it to the fourth round at the Australian Open two years ago, put up a hard fight, pushing the opening two sets to tie breaks.

Federer dominated the second set tie break and wrapped up the match, booking himself a spot in the third round against Taylor Fritz, who defeated 30th seed Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-7(8-10), 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5).

