Federer overpowers Evans in round 2 of Australian Open

Two-time defending champion overpowered British in a hard fought game on Wednesday to reach the third round of

The Swiss player, a winner of 20 major singles titles and six-time champion, beat his opponent 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 6-3.

"I think I couldn't pull away early in the match," Federer admitted after the game, reports news.

"Always helps if you sneak a quick break. I might have had that midway through the second set but I think he played very well, to his credit ... In the beginning, a bit of the day session, bit of the breeze, and him playing well," he added.

Evans, who had made it to the fourth round at two years ago, put up a hard fight, pushing the opening two sets to tie breaks.

Federer dominated the second set tie break and wrapped up the match, booking himself a spot in the third round against Taylor Fritz, who defeated 30th seed Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-7(8-10), 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5).

