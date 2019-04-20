BCCI ombudsman asks Sourav Ganguly to explain DC role

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) D.K. Jain on Saturday met Association of Bengal (CAB) and as well as the complainants here in a conflict of interest matter against the former

After a three-and-a-half-hour long discussion, Jain has asked all parties to give written submissions ahead of his verdict.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI said that Ganguly's role in DC is the bone of contention because while he has been appointed advisor, he is listed as as per the record of the team.

"There is no issue other than the fact that while he is said to be the of Delhi Capitals, he has been listed as an official. needs to clarify that, as the rest is no issue," the official said.

Speaking after the meeting, Jain said: "Matter is sub-judice. I have heard both the parties as well as the BCCI and will soon give my order. However, since hearing is over as per principles of natural justice, both parties can give their written submissions before the final order is pronounced."

Three fans from -- Bhaswati Shantua, and -- had questioned Ganguly's position as CAB while he is of the

All that said before leaving was that the meeting went well. The was back at the ground for the game against DC and Kings XI Punjab in the evening at the Kotla.

The BCCI "represented by at the deposition" told Jain that Ganguly's conflict comes under the "tractable category" which could be resolved if "full disclosure" is made.

According to the new BCCI constitution, clause 38 (3) (a) reads: "Tractable conflicts are those that are resolvable or permissible or excusable through recusal of the individual concerned and - or - with full disclosure of the interest involved."

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

--IANS

bbh/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)