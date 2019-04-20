BCCI ombudsman asks Ganguly to give written submission

Board of Control for in (BCCI) Ombudsman D.K. Jain on Saturday met Association of Bengal (CAB) and as well as the complainants here in a conflict of interest matter against the former After a three and half hour long discussion, Jain asked all parties to give written submissions ahead of his verdict.

Speaking after the meeting, Jain said: "Matter is sub-judice. I have heard both the parties as well as the BCCI and will soon give my order. However, since hearing is over as per principles of natural justice, both parties can give their written submissions before the final order is pronounced."

The order in the Hardik Pandya-K.L. Rahul matter also came out earlier in the day as both the cricketers were fined Rs 20 lakh each.

Three fans from -- Bhaswati Shantua, and -- had questioned Ganguly's position as CAB while he is of the

All that said before leaving was that the meeting went well. The DC play Kings XI Punjab at the Kotla at 8 p.m. and the DC is expected to be in the dug-out like he has been for the team right through the season.

