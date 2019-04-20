Sikh community has done great job: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, who has come out with a coffee book titled "We The Sikhs" with Dubai-based Ajay Sethi, says the Sikh community has done a great job across the globe.

Asked what made him come out with the book on Sikhs, Kapil told IANS over an e-mail: "I feel that the Sikh community has done a great job across the world. They are a great example for the world to follow."

"We The Sikhs" celebrates Sikhism and features photographs and original paintings of 100 Gurudwaras across the globe.

"One can learn how to live, be helpful and be a good human being from them. Sikhism is the best path of life," added Kapil, who is currently touring the US with the book.

It began when Kapil visited a Gurudwara in and got so moved by the experience that he decided to bring Gurudwaras from all corners of the world together in one precious publication.

The book is divided into three sections - The Gurus, The History and Artifacts and Gurudwaras.

"We The Sikhs" was launched on April 14 on the occasion of in the American city of

Apart from the book, Kapil is also training for the upcoming sports film "'83".

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "'83", directed by Kabir Khan, will see Ranveer playing Kapil The film is inspired by team India's first iconic win.

-IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)