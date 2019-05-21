BCCI, state officials bemused as CoA announce election dates

The Board of Control for (BCCI) will have its election on October 22 as per the (CoA) The CoA further mentioned on Tuesday that the elections of the state associations are to be completed by September 14. This has surprised the board officials as well as state association officials.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI asked if that meant that even an association like the and will have a fresh election after they held an election in 2018. This would mean that people holding positions will have to be replaced even before their tenure ends.

"The real funny part is if someone has been appointed as an and he is qualified as per Lodha Panel recommendations and he has 2 years of his term remaining, how can he be asked to demit office?

"If some association is in a situation that their elections are due then in that case it makes sense. How can you force an election in places where elections are not due? Rai seems to be feeling that he is above the law. What I am saying is that elections to the BCCI are one thing, they do not have the power to decide on elections of state association in any case," the explained.

Speaking after the meeting, Rai said that while the elections will be held on October 22, the apex council of the state associations will now have 19 members in place of nine as discussed with the Amicus Curiae. However, a questioned the whole process of announcement of dates.

"Is it not suspicious as to how they have waited for the vacation of the to begin before coming up with these dates? Why could they not have raised this in court? They know very well, especially on account of various meetings that they have had with the Amicus and state associations that there are some issues that need to be addressed so is this an attempt to disenfranchise some state bodies that have people that are disliked by someone in the CoA?" the official enquired.

--IANS

bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)