BCCI elections to take place on October 22

The elections for the Board of Control for (BCCI) will be held on October 22, 2019, the (CoA) announced on Tuesday.

The election process will begin from June 30, 2019, as on this date appointment of the by will be done and will be prepared by the of in consultation with the CoA and it will be communicated to all state associations.

The appointment of the will be done by respective State Associations on July 1.

On August 14, the process of preparation of the list of members, protocol and electoral roll of the State Associations by the electoral officer will be completed.

The elections of the state associations will be completed on September 14.

The names of representatives of the State Associations to the will be done on 23rd September.

The preparation of the electoral roll of nominees qualified for the BCCI elections will be done on September 30.

And finally, the elections of BCCI will be done on October 22.

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA that currently consists of chief and members and Ravi Thodge, have now run Indian cricket for more than two years.

