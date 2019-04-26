Be more transparent: SC gives RBI final warning

-
The Supreme Court on Friday gave the RBI "one last opportunity" and ordered the Reserve Bank of India to disclose annual inspection reports, wilful defaulters' list under the Right To Information.
The top court also ordered the central bank to withdraw its non-disclosure policy, which the court concluded is in violation of the apex court's judgment in 2015.
--IANS
ss/in
