'AndhaDhun' crosses Rs 200 crore mark in China

Ayushmann Khurrana's "AndhaDhun" has registered business of over Rs 200 crore in since its release on April 3.

Sriram Raghavan's "AndhaDhun", featuring Ayushmann as a blind man, was widely appreciated in Now it is making waves in China, where of and have done well. Produced by and Matchbox Pictures, it released as the "Piano Player" in on April 3.

According to a statement from the makers, the film, also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, has earned over Rs 200 crore in just 13 days.

Sanjay Routray, of Matchbox Pictures, said: "This April has been exciting for all of us. On the one hand, 'AndhaDhun' has raked in over Rs 200 crore at the Chinese box office and is still going strong.

"On the other hand, it received a standing ovation as the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of (IFFLA) last week. It was an honour to be at this screening along with Sriram and Tabu. We are overjoyed that his vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now."

Ayushmann too has been excited about how the film has fared in

"Cinema has always had universal appeal and it has cut across languages and borders. It's overwhelming to see 'AndhaDhun' among such great cinema that has made our country proud," the had said earlier.

