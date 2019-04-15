Watch Modi biopic and then decide, SC tells EC

-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to watch the movie "PM Narendra Modi" and then take a call on its screening.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, arguing for the producer, said that the Election Commission took a cue from the apex court's order and curbed its release without even watching the movie.
The matter was adjourned to be taken up on a later date.
The Election Commission on April 10 ordered the stoppage of release of Prime Minister Modi's biopic till the Lok Sabha elections conclude, saying that any material which disturbs a level playing field should not be allowed.
The EC said it had received complaints about certain films, namely "NTR Laxmi", "PM Narendra Modi" and "Udyama Simham", which "claimed to either diminish or advance the electoral prospect of a candidate or a political party in the garb of creative freedom".
