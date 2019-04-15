Watch Modi biopic and then decide, SC tells EC

The on Monday asked the to watch the movie "PM Narendra Modi" and then take a call on its screening.

Mukul Rohatgi, arguing for the producer, said that the took a cue from the apex court's order and curbed its release without even watching the movie.

The matter was adjourned to be taken up on a later date.

The on April 10 ordered the stoppage of release of Modi's biopic till the Lok Sabha elections conclude, saying that any material which disturbs a level playing field should not be allowed.

The EC said it had received complaints about certain films, namely "NTR Laxmi", "PM Narendra Modi" and "Udyama Simham", which "claimed to either diminish or advance the electoral prospect of a candidate or a political party in the garb of creative freedom".

