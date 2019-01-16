'Benami' flats booked for Re 1 per sq.ft in Amrapali projects, SC told

A informed the that posh flats which were part of Group were booked on sums as low as Re 1, Rs 5 and Rs 11 per sq.ft in the name of over 500 people.

The forensic auditors issued notices to 655 people on whose names "benami" flats were booked but no one was found in 122 such locations, the auditors told the top court while submitting an interim report.

Two -- and -- told a bench of Justice and Justice that it was found that 23 firms which were part of consortium were floated in the name of office staff. These firms were fronts to divert home buyers' money.

The auditors said that had transferred Rs 4.75 crore to "unidentified persons" on October 23, 2018.

On October 26, 2018, Wadhwa answered all questions of the bench and apologised for his early memory loss. On October 26, 2018, the top court had directed Wadhwa to extend full co-operation and directed Group of companies to furnish details of all the of its 46 companies.

The court warned Wadhwa of contempt proceedings for his action and said that he is putting spoke in the wheels of justice.

"You very well knew that questions will be asked by the court and hence you transferred the money. We want the entire tranche of money back in seven days' time," the bench said.

The also told the bench that had challenged the Income Tax order related to deleting of the paragraph which mentioned of Rs 200 bogus bills and vouchers for purchasing raw materials.

The court asked to present the orders of the

The agreement between Real Estate fund and were in violation of the provisions of law, the auditors told the court.

The court warned that it may direct (SFIO) to probe the matter.

However, told the court that it would explain everything about the agreement.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 24 and sought legal suggestions on the issue.

The court was hearing various petitions filed by seeking possession of over 40,000 flats booked in the projects of

--IANS

pk-akk/nir

