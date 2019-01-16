Trapped coal miners: Meghalaya rescue ops continue

The Cabinet on Wednesday discussed the ongoing rescue operations to trace the 15 miners, who are trapped inside an illegal flooded coal mine for more than a month now.

Conrad Sangma, who also handles the and geology department, and apprised the Cabinet about the latest rescue situation at village in State's district.

"Till today, the rescue operation is still on. In the next few days, the district administration and the department concerned will meet the experts who are in ground zero. They tried their best and they are doing it till today... let us see for how many more days," said Deputy

Asked about the possibility of calling off the rescue operation, he said, "Till this moment the experts are still on the job. Until and unless we get their views, we cannot say anything. Once that is done, then we will accordingly file affidavit in the "

The Supreme Court-monitored rescue operation is aimed at taking out the trapped miners "dead or alive".

On the expenditure incurred in the rescue operation, the Deputy said, "We are yet to know the details. This has been handled by the district administration."

Meanwhile, the has informed the district administration that the water level at the main shaft, where the 15 miners are trapped, and the abandoned shafts remained the same despite several million gallons of water being pumped out.

The lowered the underwater remotely operated vehicle at the main shaft, but failed to capture any of the trapped miners.

Scientists from the Hyderabad-based conducted the micro gravimetric measurement and differential position profile system to identify the seepage of water in the main shaft.

Experts from the Chennai-based continue to conduct the sonar mapping of the shaft to identify the rat-hole tunnel.

