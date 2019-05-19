Bengal: Diamond Harbour BJP candidate's car vandalised

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Nilanjan Roy's car was vandalized on Sunday as the constituency witnessed the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Roy alleged that if Trinamool backed miscreants can attack his car, then it is impossible for the voters in the area to feel secured.

"The has failed to manage the Else how can my car be vandalized in the presence of the police," Roy told the media.

Blaming his Trinamool opponent and Mamata Banerjee's nephew for hatching the conspiracy, he said: "There was a plan to murder me. This attack has been directed by Abhishek Banerjee".

Outgoing BJP outgoing and the party's candidate condemned the incidents of attacks on his party nominees.

"TMChi goons continue to vandalize BJP candidates' vehicles in areas like Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour, and to threaten BJP supporters but regardless of that people have been showing solidarity with the ..," Supriyo tweeted.

--IANS

bnd/ksk

