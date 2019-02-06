Bengal Global Business Summit begins on Thursday

Amid the slower economic growth in the country and the ongoing stand-off between the Centre and the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led government will kick start the fifth edition of annual two-day business summit on Thursday.

While any list of Indian business captains likley to grace the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2019 is yet to be formally announced, it may see participation from over 35 countries.

Industry doyens like Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal, head Kishore Biyani, ITC's Puri, RP Goenka Group's Goenka, Ambuja Neotia Group's are expected to attend the summit.

the state's investor-wary image and woo much-needed business capital, the has prepared a list of 150 investable projects, representing around $17.8 billion opportunity in

The has reached out to various states and even foreign countries in the run-up to the event, to be held at the Convention Centre in Rajarhat,

Japan, Germany, Italy, Poland, Republic of Korea, France, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Australia, and are likely to take part in the mega business event.

To ensure a strong foreign imprint, the organised a series of interactive sessions on business opportunities in Bengal in (Germany), (Italy) and the UK in October 2018. and business delegations have also visited many other countries.

"Italy, is participating as a partner country for the third time in a row, will be represented by Italian This year the number of Italian delegates are expected to exceeded the last year. Delegates from and in are also participating this year," said Damiano Francovigh, the Italian to

According to Bengal Finance, Commerce and Amit Mitra, there would be thousands of delegates at the plenary session, including a strong presence from countries where manufacturing units are strong.

However, key central government ministers are likely to skip the summit and their absence could be attributed to the deteriorating relations between the BJP-led central government and the state's regime.

Banerjee has been accusing the Centre of attempting to destroy federal structure of the country. She has been vocal against demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the central government "without enough preparation".

To turn things around in terms of investment, she has appealed to industrialists time and again to infuse investments in the state to meet the huge demand for jobs.

The Minister also tom-toms the state as a zone of "industrial peace" where not a "single manday" is lost due to industrial disputes, and gateway to North-East and South-

To attract investment, this year's summit would focus on priority areas like agri business, IT & ITes, MSMEs & skills, hospitality & tourism, logistics & transport, and infrastructure. The sessions would include sector-wise discussions to project possibilities and potential of Bengal.

According to the state government officials, the four chapters of the summit have witnessed "overwhelming response from the business community receiving $145.93 billion business proposals from varied sectors".

