Bengal poll officials demand Central forces at booths

Demanding deployment of Central forces at polling stations for their security, polling officials across districts in on Saturday threatened not to take part in the electoral process without Central troopers.

A group of polling officials organised protests in Coochbehar, Howrah and South Kolkata as they are "afraid" of their security following the death of a poll official, Rajkumar Ray, whose body was found on train track near north during last year's panchayat election.

"If we do not get the assurance of Central force deployment, we will not go to the polling booths. We are not protesting on behalf of any party, but for our lives," said a protesting member at Coochbehar.

Colleagues of the deceased persons had alleged Ray, who was acting as a presiding at a booth in Raiganj, was abducted by unknown miscreants trying to rig the polls and his mutilated body was found on tracks.

Poll for the first phase will be held in Coochbehar and Alipurduar constituencies on April 11.

The Election Commission, however, assured them the adequate deployment of the security personnel in all the polling stations.

"I can only say we would have adequate Central force and all booths will have armed forces. Voters' as well as polling officials' security is the priority of the commission," said Additional Chief Electoral

