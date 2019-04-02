'Modi ji ki sena': CEO Lucknow asks for factual report on Yogi's comment

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lucknow has asked for a factual report from the District Election Office (DEO), Ghaziabad by Tuesday on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's description of the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Army) during an election rally.

While addressing a rally in Ghaziabad on Monday, Adityanath referred the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.

"Things which were impossible for the SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the Chief Minister said while addressing a rally here.

"Congress used to encourage terrorists. The BJP government is breaking the backs of Pakistan and Pakistan backed terrorists by striking their camps, under the leadership of PM Modi," he added.

The comment of the Chief Minister drew condemnation from opposition parties.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 00:46 IST

