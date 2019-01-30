Bhagwant Mann takes over as AAP Punjab President again

(MP) on Wednesday took over as president of the unit of the (AAP).

Mann took over the reins of the party unit here in the presence of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is also the AAP in-charge for Punjab, of opposition Cheema and former AAP

This is Mann's second stint as

He had resigned from the same post in March last year after AAP National Convener and tendered an unconditional apology to without consulting the AAP unit leaders.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, in the run up to the February 2017 assembly elections in Punjab had been alleging that Majithia was a "drug lord" and was patronizing the rampant drug trade in the state.

Mann and Arora had then (March 2018) tendered their resignations.

The AAP's national (PAC) had reviewed Mann's resignation after the Punjab core committee rejected it nearly 10 months after.

Mann, formerly a popular comedian-actor, has had his fair share of controversies in recent years, especially linked to his drinking habit.

Mann had, recently, in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, publicly announced at a rally that he had given up drinking completely from January 1.

Kejriwal had applauded Mann's resolve to give up drinking.

The unit has been facing a rebellion in its leadership ranks with several leaders quitting or being suspended from the party in the last three years.

--IANS

js/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)