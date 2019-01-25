Punjab AAP rejects Bhagwant Mann's resignation

unit of on Friday unanimously rejected MP Bhagwant Mann's resignation as state party chief, which he tendered last year following party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's apology to former Singh Majithia.

On March 15 last year, Kejriwal tendered an apology to Majithia for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against him, drawing flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) unit. Mann announced his resignation on the next day.

In a core committee meeting of the unit of AAP, which was held here on Friday, Mann's resignation was unanimously rejected and a resolution was adopted to send it to the central political affairs committee for review, Budh Ram, who chaired the meeting, said.

The meeting was also attended by Mann and of Opposition (LoP) in Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema, among others.

Reacting to the meeting's decision, Mann said he would take a decision after meeting Kejriwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheema said efforts were afoot to forge a poll alliance with parties other than and SAD-BJP and those with similar views on issues of Punjab and Punjabis.

With a view to strengthen and expand the party base in Punjab, also appointed presidents and co-presidents in 19 assembly segments of the state.

