Bhopal rape a bid to defame MP government: Minister

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Madhya Pradesh Public Relation Minister P.C. Sharma on Sunday linked the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl last week with a plot to defame the state government.

"The accused was staying in a rented house. The female house owner a man who helped her to find a tenant are associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Is it an attempt to defame the government? The police have been asked to probe into the case in a fair manner", Sharma said.

The minor, whose parents live in the Mandwa Basti under the Kamala Nagar police station area, was allegedly raped and killed by a man named Vishnu Prasad. He was later arrested from the Khandwa district.

Sun, June 16 2019. 19:58 IST

