Trinamool worker killed in Bengal, 3 held

Three persons have been held for interrogation in connection with the killing of a local in West Bengal's district, police said on Sunday.

"Manoranjan Patra, 55, was beaten to death near the Trinamool party office in Harishchowk. Like every day, he was on his way to the party office when some people attacked him on Saturday. Three individuals have been held for interrogation," an of station said.

A Trinamool supporter claimed that Patra was threatened by some activists a few days back.

Patra's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are going on, the added.

