JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Congress-AAP 2014 vote share suggests tie-up only way out

Indian President, PM condemn Sri Lanka bombings

Business Standard

Bieber comments about wife Hailey on Kendall's image

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Pop singer Justin Bieber posted a racy comment about his wife and model Hailey Baldwin on model Kendall Jenner's photograph.

On Saturday, the couple's close friend Kendall shared some of her favourite moments from Coachella on Instagram, including images of her and Hailey enjoying the festival together last week.

One image showed the pair posing for a photograph in their car with Baldwin dressed in a strapless top and diamond encrusted "Bieber" necklace, reports people.com.

"Baes b***s", Bieber wrote in the comments section, along with two flame emojis.

A second photograph of Kendall and Hailey showed the pair taking in friend and singer Jaden Smith's Coachella set, which included a suspended car and his sister Willow performing aerial stunts.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU