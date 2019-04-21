Steve Harvey's daughter, wife face ire over kiss

Steve daughter and his wife received flak on for sharing a photograph of them kissing on the lips.

has been documenting on her trip to 12 countries across three continents with

The former shared a series of photographs of the mother-daughter duo spending time together at the in Russia, and one image caused controversy as it featured them kissing on the lips, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, and were twinning in a black blazer and a skirt and completed their look with a neat bun.

"Disgusting. I see dads doing it with their daughters too and feel instant nausea. What's wrong with a peck on the cheek?" one commented.

"They are too old for that. A on the cheek is more than fine. And if it was her father kissing her on the lips, they would go crazy trying to call him incestual, I dont know why they only target males, because there are lesbians and bisexual and Lori is one," another user wrote.

Even though both Lori and her mother have yet to respond to the backlash, some of their followers have come to their defense.

--IANS

dc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)