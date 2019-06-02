Bihar Cabinet expansion, 8 JD-U MLAs appointed ministers

Chief Minister on Sunday inducted eight new JD-U MLAs as Ministers in his Cabinet. The Cabinet expansion comes two days after Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief opted out of Narendra Modi's new government at the Centre.

There are now 33 ministers in the Cabinet, up from 25 ministers.

The newly appointed ministers are Ashok Coudhary, Shyam Rajak, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Sanjay Jha, Ramsewak Singh, and is only woman among the new ministers.

administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. Five of the eight sworn-in are first-time ministers.

