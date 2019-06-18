JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Avalanche kills mountaineer, injures 6 in Pakistan

Business Standard

BJD to support Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will support Om Birla, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate nominated for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

Announcing this Pinaki Misra, BJD's parliamentary party leader in the lower House, said that a decision in this regard was taken at a BJP parliamentary party meeting held here on Tuesday.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, has nominated Om Birla for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker and sought our support for him. Since we have always had constructive cooperation with the Centre, we will support the proposal," said Mishra.

Birla is a BJP MP from Rajasthan.

--IANS

cd/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 14:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU