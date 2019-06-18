BJD to support Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

-
ALSO READ
BJD writes to EC over alleged violation of EC guidelines by BJP
BJP knocks EC's door again, alleges violence by BJD workers
BJD will not be part of Mahagathbandhan: Naveen Patnaik
Centre failed to give MSP promised to paddy farmers: Odisha CM
Odisha polls: BJD approaches EC over KALIA scheme, BJP on hoardings
-
Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will support Om Birla, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate nominated for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.
Announcing this Pinaki Misra, BJD's parliamentary party leader in the lower House, said that a decision in this regard was taken at a BJP parliamentary party meeting held here on Tuesday.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, has nominated Om Birla for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker and sought our support for him. Since we have always had constructive cooperation with the Centre, we will support the proposal," said Mishra.
Birla is a BJP MP from Rajasthan.
--IANS
cd/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU