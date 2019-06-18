Orissa HC lawyers continue protest over judges' appointment

Lawyers of the on Tuesday continued to boycott the court of the and two other judges, expressing their dissatisfaction over the recommendations made by the Collegium for judges appointments.

The Advocates Association is protesting against the decision of the Collegium to recommend the names of certain lawyers, who are not regular practitioners of the association, for elevation as judges.

A meeting of the general body of the association on Monday passed a resolution to continue the boycott till June 26.

A further course of action will be decided in the next meeting, said Gopal Krushna Mohanty, of the

They are boycotting the courts of K.S. Jhaveri, Justice S.K Mishra and Justice Kumari Sanju Panda, who make up the Collegium.

"A delegation of the will meet the of India, and other authorities to inform them about the matter. We will seek their intervention," said Mohanty.

