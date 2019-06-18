Nitish visits AES-hit Muzaffarpur, faces protests

Hundreds of angry protesters staged a demonstration on Tuesday against Kumar's visit to district, where 107 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES).

The protest took place outside the state-run and Hospital (SKMCH), where Kumar arrived with

The protesters, annoyed over poor medical treatment and lack of facilities, shouted slogans like " wapas jao (Go back Chief Minister)".

The Chief Minister and his Deputy visited children admitted at the hospital as well as their parents and left without stopping to acknowledge the protesters.

The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with the doctors and health officials later in the day to take stock of the situation.

Of the 107 victims, 88 died at SKMCH and 19 at the private In both the hospitals, over 100 seriously ill children with symptoms of AES are undergoing treatment.

However, unofficial deaths due the disease are said to be over 100 as some children died in villages before being hospitalised.

On Sunday, visited SKMCH to review the situation.

