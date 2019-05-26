BJP, AGP to field candidates for two Rajya Sabha seats

Finance Minister and convener of the North East (NEDA) on Sunday said that the BJP and its partner Parishad (AGP) will field one candidate each for the two Rajya Sabha seats which will fall vacant on June 14.

Speculation was rife over the elections for two Rajya Sabha seats which are falling vacant on June 14.

While some BJP leaders had stated that the ruling party will put up candidates for both the Rajya Sabha seats, the AGP top brass had recently reminded the BJP national leadership about their promise of giving one seat to the AGP.

"While BJP will field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, we may leave the second seat for AGP," Sarma told reporters in on Sunday.

Sarma's statement to the media came after AGP met the on Sunday.

Sarma also hinted that a person who is strongly connected to will be fielded for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The AGP President, on the other hand, said that the regional party will field sitting in one of the seats falling vacant.

BJP's ally AGP had contested the recent Lok Sabha polls in three constituencies. While the BJP won nine out of 14 seats, the AGP failed to win a single seat.

Sources here said that the Rajya Sabha seat was part of the agreement arrived at between the AGP and BJP ahaead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Two Rajya Sabha seats currently held by former and Santius Kujur, will fall vacant on June 14. The has announced elections on June 7 to fill the impending vacancies to two seats from in ther upper house of Parliament.

--IANS

ah/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)