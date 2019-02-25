Open to contest LS polls if BJP wants: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Finance Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hinted that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if his party, the BJP, is keen on it, but made it clear he will not feature in the 2021 assembly polls.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here in district, Sarma said, "As I have stated earlier, I want to leave state and I don't want to contest the 2021 assembly elections. I have conveyed my decision to my party."



On the prospect of contesting the general elections, he said: "I cannot take the decision... They (the BJP) can nominate me to contest for the Lok Sabha if they wish, and I will contest."



Asked which parliamentary constituency would the prefer, Sarma said he was "okay" to contest from any of the 14 seats in

Sarma, who is also convenor of the North East (NEDA), exuded confidence that the would win 19 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the Northeast at the upcoming hustings.

