BJP blames JDS-Cong for defeat in Karnataka civic polls

The Bharatiya Party (BJP) on Monday blamed Karnataka's ruling coalition partners and Dal-Secular (JD-S) for its defeat in the state civic polls held across 22 districts.

"The BJP should have won more seats but we could not perform the way we wanted to because of the Congress-JD-S coalition," told reporters here.

The party, however, is confident of winning a majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Yeddyurappa said.

"People's mandate is with the BJP and we are confident of a majority in the next year's general election," he added.

In the civic body polls held on August 31, the BJP won 929 seats, with a majority in seven districts including coastal regions of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, while the won 982 seats with a majority in 10 districts including the northern region of the state.

The civic election verdict shows the BJP performed well in its traditional bastions of coastal districts while retained its position in its strongholds of northern districts.

The ruling coalition partner JD-S, on the other hand, won 375 seats getting a majority in its strongholds of Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru districts.

