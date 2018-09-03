Xi announces $60 bn for Africa

will extend a total of $60 billion of financing to Africa, Chinese announced on Monday.

The financing will be provided in the form of government assistance as well as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, quoted as saying in a speech at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China- Cooperation.

The financing includes $15 billion of grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans, $20 billion of credit lines, the setting up of a $10 billion special fund for development financing and a $5-billion special fund for financing imports from

Chinese companies are also encouraged to make at least $10 billion of investment in in the next three years.

