BJP, Congress await top leaders to campaign in Jharkhand

Both ruling BJP and Congress in Jharkhand are still waiting for their top leaders to campaign in the state where first round of polling in the ongoing parliamentary elections will take place for three seats on April 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who are currently busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharasthra and Bengal, are likely to address one rally each ahead of the first phase of polls in Jharkhand.
On April 29 -- third phase of the seven-phase elections across the country -- polling will take place in Lohardagga, Chatra and Palamau constituencies of Jharkhand.
"The tentative date of Prime Minister Modi's rally in Gumla is April 23. We are yet to receive an official confirmation in this regard," Pradeep Sinha, spokesman for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told IANS.
While the state BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that it retains all the three seats going to polls in the first phase, the absence of national leaders is being strongly felt by the local leaders here.
As there is also no confirmation about BJP President Amit Shah's rally in Jharkhand, local leaders feel they have been left to fend for themselves, confided another state BJP leader.
The condition of the Congress party is no better in Jharkhand.
"Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state on April 23 or April 24. We are waiting for the official confirmation," state Congress spokesperson Kishore Sahdeo told IANS.
In first round of Jharkhand votes, the Congress is contesting in Lohardagga and Chatra seats, while ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is fighting from Palamau.
Polling in Jharkhand will take place in four phases -- April 29, and May 6, 12 and 19.
